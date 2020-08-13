1/1
Therese A. Kramer
Therese A. Kramer, of Squirrel Hill, formerly of Akron, OH, was called home by her heavenly Father on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife and friend of 32 years to Kevin B. Kramer; mother of Patrick, Paul, Riley, and Anne Kramer; daughter of the late Robert and Mary Collins; sister of Bob Collins (Mary Chris), Dan Collins (the late Tamara), Mary Coleman (Bob), Brian Collins (Heather), and the late Kevin Collins; also survived by nieces and nephews. Therese earned her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and her MBA from the University of Chicago. Therese worked in the finance and insurance fields in both Chicago and Singapore. Therese was passionate about supporting her children's education, athletics, and activities at St. Hilary School and Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Therese was a patriotic American with a proud Irish Catholic heritage. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary Magdalene Parish, St. Bede Church at 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208 on Saturday, August 15 at 1:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Therese's name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by McCabe Bros., Inc. Tributes and condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
