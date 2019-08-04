|
Therese A. Michaud
Therese Michaud passed away in Akron, Ohio on May 27, 2019 at the age of 62 after being in poor health for many years.
She was born in Akron, Ohio on July 1, 1956 to Edward and Margaret Michaud. She was the third youngest of eight siblings. She grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1973. Therese graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1984 and worked as a Neonatal nurse at Akron City Hospital/Summa Health Care for many years. Prior to that she was employed at the Cleveland Clinic on the Adolescent floor. She was a member of the Friends of Children's Hospital. She had been a member of IHM Catholic Church Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio during her childhood and early adult years and her faith was extremely important to her.
Therese enjoyed spending time with family especially her nephews and nieces. She was the aunt that everyone wishes to have. She was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and loved to travel and camp either by herself or with family members. Family reunions in Millinocket, Maine and hiking mountain trails were highlights. When her nieces and nephews were younger, she would celebrate her birthday by inviting them and her friends to join her for swimming and a picnic at the park in New Philadelphia. but her exciting birthday was spent white water rafting on the Penobscot River with siblings in Maine! She also loved animals particularly her dogs and her bird.
Therese was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Margaret Michaud whom she cared for until their deaths. She is survived by sisters, Carl Kauntz, Jean Cannone and husband Dan, Mary Simon, and brothers James, Jerome, John and Jean, Timothy and Phyllis. She is also survived by her twelve nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as several cousins.
Her service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019