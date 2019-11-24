Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Therese Ellen Stengel Obituary
) Therese Ellen (Murphy) Stengel passed away peacefully on 11/17/19 after suffering a stroke while in the hospital for surgery. Terry leaves behind her husband, Jim; son, Michael; daughter, Amanda (Chuck) Kotsilidis; grandsons, Johnathon and Maxwell; brothers, Ed (Susie) Murphy, John (Donna) Murphy and Joe (Amy) Murphy; sister, Eileen Baker and sister-in-law, Cindy Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Regina (Barry) Murphy; her brothers, Jim, Steve and Brian and sisters, Lana (Pat) Bellmyer and Mary Claire Ruther. Terry should be remembered for her love of her family, passion for sports and history. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Haven of Rest Ministries. Her family and close friends held a private Celebration of Life Party this past week in her memory. www.swigarteasterling funeralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
