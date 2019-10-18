Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Therese Louise Torgerson


1948 - 2019
Therese Louise Torgerson Obituary
Terry Torgerson passed away on Wednesday, October 16th after a brave battle with cancer. In illness, as in life, Terry was an inspiration to all who encountered her. She was born November 23, 1948 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She lived in Almont, North Dakota as a toddler, and then moved with her family to Billings, Montana where she lived until 9th grade. In 1962, the family moved to Richfield, Ohio, where Terry made life-long friends with classmates who meant the world to her. Terry found her calling in life and became a nurse in 1971. As she did with friends and family, Terry gave her all to her patients, being recognized as nurse of the year at Cleveland's University Hospitals, where she worked for 46 years. She was a source of joy and comfort to all who knew her. Terry was preceded in death by her father, Walter Raymond Torgerson; her mother, Louise Therese Torgerson (nee Donahoe), and brother-in-law Karl Malecky. She is survived by brothers, Raymond Torgerson and Paul (Robin) Torgerson; sisters, Marianne Malecky and Denise (Tim) Smith; nephews, Karson Malecky, Ellis (Alexis) Solomon III, Andrew Solomon, and Philip Terry-Torgerson; nieces Shannon (Aaron) Christman, Juliana Terry-Torgerson, Heather (Robert) Horne, and Tait (Mike) Hurley; and grandnephews and grandnieces, Nathan Asmus, Candace Asmus, Logan Horne and Evan Horne. She was loved by and loved them all. Calling hours will be Sunday, October 20th from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Monday, October 21st from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21st at 11 a.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home. Interment at West Richfield Cemetery on Broadview Rd., Richfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
