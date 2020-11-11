) Therese Marie Long (Bedell) Therese Long of Stow, Ohio, died peacefully on November 8, 2020 in Fairlawn, Ohio at the age of 94. Therese most recently was a resident of The Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio. Therese was born on January 1, 1926 in Oklahoma. Her family eventually moved to Cuyahoga Falls where she met and married John F. Long and together they raised four children. Therese owned and operated the Bedell Dance Studio in Akron and she shared the love of dance with countless children. Therese was also a long-time active member of Holy Family Parish in Stow, Ohio. She served her parish in many ways, but most notably, her ministry to the sick and dying was closest to her heart. Therese is survived by her children; John (Janet) Long, Mary Long Merendino, Mark Long, and Edward (Beth) Long. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Frank (Julie) Merendino, John (Jayne) Long, Theresa (Matt) Gorbach, Joshua (Colleen Ryan) Merendino, Elizabeth (Brandon) Case, Jack Long and Grace Long, as well as eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Long and Joan Grace. Therese was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years John, parents James and Ethel Bedell, as well as infant son Joseph. The family would like to thank her caregiver Diana, as well as the staff at The Village of St. Edward. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 14th at 11 AM at Holy Family Parish, 3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224, Fr. Paul Rosing celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Masks must be worn, and social distancing observed. The Mass will be live streamed using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/
channel/UCt_3Y7uMsUzU GreGqA716Iw/videos. Donations in Therese's name may be directed to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)