Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Theresia Hess

Theresia Hess Obituary
Theresia Hess

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Theresia Hess, 67, passed away July 22, 2019. Theresia was born in Plotlink, Germany and resided in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Eagles, Moose, American Legion, VFW, and the Italian American Club where she was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Reich.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Anthony (Jeanine) Hess, Christopher (Torrell) Hess, Sean Hess, and Michelle (Shawn) Ahrens; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosa Reich, Betty Jeffries, Helen Pugh, and Annie Southall; many nieces and nephews

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held a later date.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
