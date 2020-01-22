Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
345 Main Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 599-8106
Resources
More Obituaries for Theron Nesbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theron Nesbitt Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theron Nesbitt Sr. Obituary
Theron F. Nesbitt, Sr., 70, finally free of all his pain and encumbrances, put up his kick stand and rode off towards heaven's gate on Friday, January 17, 2020, where he was received with open arms by his Lord and Savior. Theron is survived by his beloved wife and caregiver, Jean Nesbitt; his children, Theron F. Nesbitt, Jr., Eric A. (Stephanie) Nesbitt, Mark (Angel) Conner and Michael (Dawn) Conner; grandchildren, Austin and Alexis Nesbitt, Gavin and Zadyn Nesbitt, Nicole (Cory) Hornish, Joshua Conner, Brandon (Kayla) Conner, Alexander Conner, Justin (Calliape) Smith, Jenna Friebis and Emily Swearingen; great-his grandchildren, Hallie, Justin, Piper, Elijah and Ethan; and his dear sister, Judy White. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, where friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., just prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Theron may be given to Rails-To-Trails Conservancy, 2121 Ward Court, NW, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20037. Final arrangements are entrusted to his son, with the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, Ohio. Online guestbook, condolences, complete obituary and tribute video may be viewed at www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com, (440-599-8106).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -