Theron F. Nesbitt, Sr., 70, finally free of all his pain and encumbrances, put up his kick stand and rode off towards heaven's gate on Friday, January 17, 2020, where he was received with open arms by his Lord and Savior. Theron is survived by his beloved wife and caregiver, Jean Nesbitt; his children, Theron F. Nesbitt, Jr., Eric A. (Stephanie) Nesbitt, Mark (Angel) Conner and Michael (Dawn) Conner; grandchildren, Austin and Alexis Nesbitt, Gavin and Zadyn Nesbitt, Nicole (Cory) Hornish, Joshua Conner, Brandon (Kayla) Conner, Alexander Conner, Justin (Calliape) Smith, Jenna Friebis and Emily Swearingen; great-his grandchildren, Hallie, Justin, Piper, Elijah and Ethan; and his dear sister, Judy White. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, where friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., just prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Theron may be given to Rails-To-Trails Conservancy, 2121 Ward Court, NW, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20037. Final arrangements are entrusted to his son, with the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, Ohio. Online guestbook, condolences, complete obituary and tribute video may be viewed at www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com, (440-599-8106).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020