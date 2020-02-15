Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas A. Kirby, 36, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was a huge presence with a joyful soul, loved by all. He will be deeply missed by his children, Anastasia and Alex; mother, Shelli (Mike) Larkins; father, Bill Kirby; sisters, Kristina (David) Kirby, Melissa Larkins, Heather (Donovan) Wenk, and Ryan (Allison) Larkins; grandparents, Doug and Joanne Ables; and many, many other family and friends. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Condolences may be sent to 3130 Pontius Street NW, Uniontown, OH 44685. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
