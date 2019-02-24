Thomas A.



Marshall



Thomas A. Marshall, 72, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away February 2, 2019. Tom was born in Akron, Ohio on May 27, 1946. He lived in Ohio, Florida and retired to Ozark, Missouri in 2008.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda; his son, Allen (Melinda); his daughter, Trish (Dean); his stepdaughter, Tonia (Roger) and siblings, Jean, Leona, Ron, Sam, and Judi; and many loving nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Samuel and Leona; his siblings, Della, Harold, Bud and Ed and his wife, Ruth.



He retired from the Mogadore School District after being a school bus driver and mechanic with 26 years of service. He served as a volunteer firefighter, was a machinist and a limousine driver as well. Tom was a loving father, husband and friend to all. He never met a stranger and his laugh and smile lit up the day. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others, photography and watching movies.



A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Lighthouse Church, 1065 Kubler Trail, Akron OH, 44312