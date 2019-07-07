|
Thomas A. Moore
Thomas A. Moore, age 63, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 3. He was born to Tom and Dorothy Moore (Akron) on June 23, 1956 and raised in Akron. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sabrina Moore (Naylor) and his only child, Amanda Moore. Amanda was the light in his eyes and the pride in his voice. He was very proud of the adult she became. Along with his parents he is also survived by his sisters, Caroline Krack (John), Katherine Moore and Amy Moore. Cremation will be performed by Adams Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held 11 to 2 at Chapparells Hall, 2418 S Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44319, with a small memorial service at 11:30.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019