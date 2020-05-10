Thomas A. Scarpitti, age 63, of Akron, passed away May 4, 2020. He was loving brother of Tony of Akron and loving father of Larry (Jennifer) Patterson and grandfather of six of Tennessee; dear uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle, former brother in-law and friend of Lorna Scarpitti of Akron and dear friend of many. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Massey Scarpitti; his parents, Herman and Carol Scarpitti; and sisters, Mary Bieri, Juanita Cope and Patricia Mong. Per Tom's request, a private burial service was held in Tennessee. Arrangements entrusted to CANNON LOPRESTI AND CATAVOLOS FUNERAL HOME in Cleveland. For online tributes and condolences please visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.