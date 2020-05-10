Thomas A Scarpitti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Scarpitti, age 63, of Akron, passed away May 4, 2020. He was loving brother of Tony of Akron and loving father of Larry (Jennifer) Patterson and grandfather of six of Tennessee; dear uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle, former brother in-law and friend of Lorna Scarpitti of Akron and dear friend of many. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Massey Scarpitti; his parents, Herman and Carol Scarpitti; and sisters, Mary Bieri, Juanita Cope and Patricia Mong. Per Tom's request, a private burial service was held in Tennessee. Arrangements entrusted to CANNON LOPRESTI AND CATAVOLOS FUNERAL HOME in Cleveland. For online tributes and condolences please visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon LoPresti & Catavolos Funeral Home & Cremation Center
11210 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44102
(216) 221-1912
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Tom was 1 one the nicest sincere and honorable man i had ever met. I'm so sorry that he passed. May he R.I.P
Debbie Yoak
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved