Thomas A. Slocum, 75, passed away on June 27, 2020 from complications of a brief but intense battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Robert Slocum, wife, Sally, infant son, James, niece, Julia Slocum and brother-in-law, Mitch Konarski. Tom was a lifelong, proud resident of Akron, Highland Square, and had recently moved to Vitalia at Montrose. He graduated from Buchtel High School in 1963, where he formed many life-long friendships. After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned a graduate degree in Political Science from the University of Akron. He loved local politics and served as campaign manager and strategist for a number of candidates. He retired as head of Tax Settlement for the Summit County Auditor's Office in 2000. He enjoyed reading, the NY Times, crosswords, walking, talking to just about anyone, and helping those in need. He loved annual summer vacations on Pawley's Island, SC, with extended family, combing the beach for shark's teeth and other fossils, and enjoying low country food. He was an enthusiastic Cleveland sports fan, especially the Cavaliers, with special admiration for LeBron James. Tom loved get-togethers with family and friends: Saturday breakfasts, Sunday breakfasts, Sunday dinners, Mayfield Avenue block parties, birthdays - always contributing commentary on events of the day, and maybe a little mischief along the way. He is survived by his son, Andrew (Samantha), of Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Joseph and Evelyn; sisters, Lynn Konarski, Nancy Callahan (Tim), brother, Richard (Kathy); brother-in-law, Craig Kennedy (Carol). He leaves beloved nieces and nephews, Wilton, James, Raymond, Alicia Kennedy; Tim, Kathleen, John Slocum, as well as cousins, Kathy Jurca, Robert Wyant and Laurie Zenni. He leaves a host of friends and his last love, Lois Davis. Pleases join the family on Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. for a video memorial conference on Zoom the link can be found on the Billow Funeral Home web page. In lieu of flowers, it was Tom's wish that donations be made to the Sally K. Slocum Scholarship Fund at the University of Akron, or National MS Society's Ohio Chapter. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
