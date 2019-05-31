Home

Services
Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-6050
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church
5025 Mill Rd.
Broadview Heights, OH
Thomas Abramovich


Thomas Abramovich
Thomas Abramovich

THOMAS ABRAMOVICH, age 94, born on Halloween in 1924, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Charvat) and the late Fran Tedesco; dearest father of Nicholas (Irene), Terry (Lynne), Donna Waters (Barry), Shirley Harper (Matthew) and Ron (Janice); devoted grandfather of Karen Caggiano (Timothy),

Libby (Donald), Gregory, Bob (Caitlin), Andrew (Chelsea), Jillian Pearce (Jacob), Amy Waters,

Angela Gruver (Matthew), Matthew Harper, Steven Harper, Dylan and Abbie; great-grandfather of Lily and twins: Ellie and Addie; beloved brother of Florence Klimas, Alice Mokris and Lydia Baker (deceased).

Tom served his country in World War II in the US Navy Construction Battalions, continued his work in construction for the City of Cleveland. He enjoyed many winters in Florida during his retirement years. Longtime resident of the city of Brecksville, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home, 8150 Brecksville Rd., on Friday, May 31 from 3 - 8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, 5025 Mill Rd., Broadview Heights on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St Theodosius Cemetery.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019
