1/1
Thomas Alfred Byers
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio - Thomas Alfred Byers, age 87, died on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1933, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio a son of Angela (Ritter) and Ernest Byers. In 1951 he graduated from Stow High School and attended Kent State University. He served in the United States Army spending more than a year in Germany. On August 30, 1956, he married Patricia Joanne Outhouse. Tom was a dealer manager for Ford Motor Credit Company. He was past president for the Sports Car Club of America of the Akron Chapter and enjoyed racing cars. Tom liked to ride motorcycles, play golf and did woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one sister and two brothers. Survivors include his son, Thomas Clayton (Linda) Byers of New Franklin, Ohio; and two grandchildren, CJ (Shawn) Brennemn and Steven Byers. No public services will be held. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved