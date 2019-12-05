|
Thomas A. "Al" Campbell, 77, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He was born in Akron on April 17, 1942 to Wesley and Edna (Oliver) Campbell. An outstanding athlete in his youth, Al graduated from Garfield High School and received both his Bachelor and Master of Science in Education from Akron University. He went on to teach courses in education and coaching at both Walsh University and Akron University. He was a member of the NCAA Cross Country Coaches Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Varsity "A" Sports Hall of Fame and the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame. Al is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Barringer) Campbell, whom he married on July 18,1964; their children Patrick (Patricia Conte) Campbell and Lisa (John) Culp; grandchildren J.T. Culp, Amy (Jeremy) Sayre and Katey Culp; sisters-in-law Betty Nigh and Mary Smith; eight nephews and nieces; many great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father and mother- in- law Eber and Margaret Barringer; sister -in- law Peggy Compton; brothers-in-law Bill Nigh and Charles Smith. Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 am to 10 am on Monday at Firestone Park United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Al's Life at 10am, Rev. Samuel Martin, officiating. Private interment services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Al Campbell Scholarship at Akron University or to Firestone Park United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3222
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019