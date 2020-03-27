|
Thomas A. Adams, 61, a lifelong resident of Clinton and affectionately known as the Mayor of Comet Road, passed away peacefully March 24, 2020. Tom will be sadly missed by his siblings, Elizabeth, John Jr., Barbara and his twin sister, Kathryn. He will also be missed by his nieces, Ellen, Rachel, Shannon and Amanda and by his nephew Ryan. Tom's successful Timber Business came from his love of the outdoors. He loved fishing and following the paths of the deer. He was so in tuned to nature, he claimed he could smell the mushrooms popping up in the Spring. Tom had an uncanny ability to fix things. He was a master mechanic, welder, and handy man, and if you were lucky enough to know Tom you knew he never expected payment. A private graveside service will be held at SS Philip and James Catholic Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cards and condolences may be sent to Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E., Canal Fulton, OH 44614. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2020