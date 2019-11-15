|
|
Thomas Anthony Gannon, age 75, of Randolph, died peacefully at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019. Thomas was born October 29, 1944 in Cleveland to Francis and Margaret (Asmann) Gannon. He was a loving husband, caring father, supportive sibling and devoted friend. He helped to build community through lifelong participation in the Camp Christopher Spirit; and committed his professional life to supporting those around him as well as being a tireless advocate for people with disabilities. He is remembered with love by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Gannon; children, Colleen Gannon, Michael and Julie Gannon, Erin Gannon and Alan Post, and Sean and Ali Gannon; grandchildren, Brendan Gannon, Patrick and Benjamin Post, and Everett Gannon; brothers and sisters, James and Karen Gannon, Robert Gannon, Patrick and Bobbie Gannon, Paul and Vicki Gannon, and Jeanie McCarthy. He was preceded in death by parents Francis and Margaret (Asmann) Gannon; sister-in-law, Patsy Gannon, and brother-in-law, Marty McCarthy. He lives on in all of us. Calling hours will be held 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Peter of the Fields with Fr. David Misbrener officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Camp Christopher, P.O. Box 13814, Fairlawn, OH 44334 and , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2019