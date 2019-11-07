|
Thomas B. Tripp, 89, passed away November 4, 2019. Born in Akron to Hugh and Genevieve (Frame) Tripp, he was a lifelong area resident. Tom was an 8 year Veteran in the Navy Reserves during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 28 years of service from General Tire & Rubber Co. Tom loved playing bingo, watching NASCAR, hunting, mowing lawns with his son Brian and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by son, Thomas John Tripp; brothers, Don, Jack; sisters, Liz, Betty. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, Joy; sons, Jeff, Brian; grandchildren, Katie, Taylor, Dylan; great -granddaughter, Nora; many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit, Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019