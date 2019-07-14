Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Thomas Barnes


1945 - 2019
Thomas Barnes

Thomas Eugene Barnes, 73, born December 16, 1945 passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Thomas was a four year veteran of the Air Force, worked 20 years at BF Goodrich and was an avid and self-taught Bluegrass musician.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Evelyn; brother, William, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly; son, Thomas (Erica); daughter, Jennifer and three lights of his life grandsons, Freddy, Thomas and Jeremiah; brother, Robert and sisters, Margaret, Maribeth, Marie (Larry) and Rebecca.

Cremation has taken place and a small service will be Friday, July 19th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, (791 E. Market St., Akron Ohio 44305) with Chaplain Mark Muzillo officiating. A military burial with honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will precede the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to abshospicefoundation.org Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
