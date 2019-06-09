Thomas Barry



On Thursday, June 5th, 2019 Thomas Barry passed away peacefully in Lake Charles, Louisiana after complications from surgery.



He was born June 16th, 1951 to the late John and Mary Barry and raised in Akron. He was a military veteran serving honorably in Vietnam. He spent most of life in Louisiana working and mastering many different trades.



Preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Mark, Mary Ann and Claire, he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Jeannine Marks (Steve) of Akron, Maureen Rocha of California; brothers, John Barry (Rosemary) of Arizona, James Barry of Akron, Matt Barry (Chris) of Akron, Daniel Barry of Texas; his partner, Theresa; other relatives and friends.



At Tom's request there was no funeral with a private service at a later date. If you wish to remember Tom, please do something nice for someone or make a donation to an organization close to your heart. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary