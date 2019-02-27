Thomas



Benjamin Sowers Jr.



Thomas Benjamin Sowers Jr., 95, of Tallmadge, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1923 in West Frankfort, Ill. to the late Thomas and Ruth Sowers. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from Blue Cross/ Blue Shield. He was a member of the Free-masons and the Shriners. His favorite pastimes were sailing and cutting the grass at the family farm in Marietta, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Sowers; second wife, June Sowers; son, Thomas "Toby" Sowers; grandson, Jeremy Sowers; one brother and four sisters. He will be dearly missed by his children, Gayle (Ivan) Epling, Margaret Fodo, Charles (Jessica) Sowers, Kyle (Wayne) Dangel, and Jody (John) Widmann; brother, David Sowers; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11 to 12, followed by a 12 noon funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Summa or the Haven of Rest. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary