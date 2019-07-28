|
Thomas Byrne Jamieson
Thomas Jamieson passed away on October 24, 2018 at the age of 82 years. During his 14-year battle with cancer, Tom remained positive and fought right to the end. Born in Chicago, Illinois,
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Urich; and was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette; daughter, Suzanne (Marcus) Ridner; and the late Kevin; grandfather to Kevin (Tara) Jamieson and great-grandfather to Serenity and Haygen.
A proud veteran, Tom enlisted in 1956 and served in Army Aviation in the Seventh Infantry in Germany. He began his career with TWA in 1955 and retired after 37 years.
Tom loved sports, especially golf, which he and Dottie enjoyed together. They also liked to travel and experience music and theatre.
A military service will now take place at the burial for Tom on August 2nd at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019