Thomas C. Benewiat
1933 - 2020
In loving Memory, Thomas C. Benewiat, 86, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Thomas was born is Harrisburg, PA in 1933 and in 1952 graduated from Cresson High School, PA. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962 and received a Good Conduct Award. Tom retired from Chrysler Parts Depot (UAW 573) in 1995 and was a resident of Norton for the past 20 years. Tom enjoyed dancing, movies, politics, various Polish and Slovak club memberships, and was a Golden Link member for almost 50 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Roswitha 'Katie' Harris-Benewiat; four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by stepdaughters, Susan (Dean) Sauerwine, Christine (Blair) Collins; his sister, Nelly, and the families in the Ohio and Pennsylvania areas: Benewiat, Baschko, Williams, Kereky, D'Amico, Flis, Novak, Schafrick, Tirpak, Lidwell, Sarvis, Noel, Ziemba, Kaminski, and Smiley. Tom's family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 27th at CAMPFIELD-HICKMAN-COLLIER Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 from 10 to 12 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Summit County.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
AUG
27
Inurnment
01:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
