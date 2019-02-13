|
|
Thomas C. Crawley
Thomas C. Crawley, age 84, of Hudson, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019, in the presence of his loving wife, Barbara.
He was the proud father of Patty (Doug) Dunham, Colleen (Bill) Gawne, Kelly (Dave) Walker, and Nancy (Keith) Beres; grandfather, of eight and great-grandfather of eight.
FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2019, FROM 4 p.m. UNTIL 7 p.m. AT THE BLESSING-HINE FUNERAL HOME, 8592 DARROW RD. (1/2 mi. S. of I-480, Rt. 91 exit), TWINSBURG, OH 44087.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2019 AT 11 a.m. AT HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3033 MIDDLETON RD., HUDSON, OH 44236. Donations may be made in Tom's memory to Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron OH 44308. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019