|
|
Thomas C. Meloy, 79, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side. He was born on July 19, 1940 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Richard and Betty Holvey Meloy. Tom grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1958, Kent State University in 1962, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and graduated from Cleveland's Case Western Reserve Law School in 1965. He retired in 2006 as CLO of Nationwide Insurance in Columbus. He married Nancy Talbott Meloy in 1964. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Meloy Weiss; a sister, Linda (William) Schweikert of Stow; his sister-in-law, Martha (Roger) Baird of Akron; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, of nearly 55 years, Nancy Talbott Meloy. Tom enjoyed collecting antiques, especially glass and china, and was an avid reader. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the Revolution and also The Old Homestead Club here in Mount Vernon. Private graveside services will be held at Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon, at the convenience of the family. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas C. Meloy.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019