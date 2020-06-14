Thomas C Moore passed away on 6/10/2020 at 89 years old.He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas A Moore. He is survived by his only grandchild, Amanda Moore; three daughters, Caroline Krack (John), Katherine Moore, Amy Moore and his wife of 69 years, Dorothy. Dad suffered little in the final days. The congestive heart failure, kidney failure and, 3 days ago, the stroke that took him could not be predicted from his family history. Tom found out at the age of 21 that he was adopted. He was born in Richmond, VA., legally named Ernest Thomas Francisco and raised in Bluefield W. VA by Spotswood Anderson and Virginia Caroline Moore. In the middle of the Great Depression, the Moore's raised this neglected child into a strong, hard-working young man who didn't care that he wasn't their blood...he loved them even more. The legal paperwork was never completed. Dad would later make the adoption official in 1999. In 1948, he enlisted and served 3 years for The United States Airforce during the Korean War. Here is where his journalism and passion for a great story was developed. Forty-one years of newspaper jobs followed: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Zanesville News, Lorain Journal, Columbus Citizen Journal and finally after 29 years retiring as Deputy Newsdesk Editor with the Akron Beacon Journal. He was very proud of his newspaper career. "A newsman doesn't retire...he just writes away" was his motto. After retirement, he blogged, journaled and continued to openly "critique" the ABJ (Akron Beacon Journal). Other hobbies he had were those that told a story that he didn't write. First was photography. Dad owned every new still and/or video camera that came onto the market. Second, he was a movie/music collector. He had a cassette, VHS, DVR, and Blu Ray collection that would put Netflix to shame. Lastly, he was an electronics junkie. From Nintendo and Commodore 64 to PC and Apple. If there was a new electronic gadget out, he had it. He may not have known how to use it, but he had it. Thanks to Tom Giffen for giving Dad a new purpose; that of reporting human interest stories of players and helping where needed for The Roy Hobbs Softball Hall of Fame Tournaments. He lived for these five weeks every year. He was back in his element of getting a story and making sure people knew it. Dad also discovered volunteerism, which led him to provide over 2000 volunteer hours to both the National Park Service and The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad(CVSR). In this roll, he was a rail rover, a trainman and an elf on the Polar Express. There was always a story here, as well as a new ear to hear his. He never met a stranger and anyone that met him knew what a great man he was. His writing may be over, but his legacy will live through his granddaughter and his daughters. Therefore, his motto has changed, "A newsman doesn't die...he just writes away." The family would like to recognize Summa Hospice for not only caring for dad but for providing support for the family. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Meyer and the Pioneer Medical Group. Because of their diligence, proactive medicine and love, we kept our father around for years. Finally, thank you to Mike Williams for his friendship to dad and becoming a close family friend. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home, 791 E Market St., Akron, OH 44305. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with final farewell comments from family 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To help protect the health of our mother, we are asking anyone visiting to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Faithful Servants Care Center, Dr. Meyer's non-profit health care organization, 65 Community Road, Ste F, Tallmadge, OH 44278.







