Thomas Carl Oser, 83, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born October 5, 1936 in Barberton to the late Oliver and Ruth Oser. Tom retired from East Ohio Gas Company where he worked for 35 years. He served in the Army Reserves for nine years and was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Church in Barberton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Oser and sister-in-law, Rita Oser. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia; children, Lynne (Mike) Suponcic, Vicki (Ben) Brigeman, Chrissy (Dave) Axner, Barb (Brad) Sacks, Tim (Paulette) Oser, Scott Oser, Sharon (Ryan) Brodie, Kathy (Frank) Micale; 25 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Kate) Oser, Jim Oser, Janet (Dick) Ulrich, Susan (Rich) Coad, Bonnie (Mike) Norris, and Ginny (Bill) Merten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., where an hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () in memory of Tom. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tom's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019