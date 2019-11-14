Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
204 6th St. NW
Barberton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
204 6th St. NW
Barberton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Oser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Oser


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Oser Obituary
Thomas Carl Oser, 83, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born October 5, 1936 in Barberton to the late Oliver and Ruth Oser. Tom retired from East Ohio Gas Company where he worked for 35 years. He served in the Army Reserves for nine years and was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Church in Barberton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Oser and sister-in-law, Rita Oser. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia; children, Lynne (Mike) Suponcic, Vicki (Ben) Brigeman, Chrissy (Dave) Axner, Barb (Brad) Sacks, Tim (Paulette) Oser, Scott Oser, Sharon (Ryan) Brodie, Kathy (Frank) Micale; 25 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Kate) Oser, Jim Oser, Janet (Dick) Ulrich, Susan (Rich) Coad, Bonnie (Mike) Norris, and Ginny (Bill) Merten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., where an hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () in memory of Tom. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tom's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -