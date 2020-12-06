Tom Steinmetz, 74, of New Franklin joined the angels following a struggle with Covid-19. He was born November 25, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Elmer and Jessie (nee Scott) Steinmetz. Tom was the youngest of five children. After graduating from Wadsworth High School, Tom joined the U.S. Navy and served our country in Vietnam. He was a devoted caregiver for his elderly father and worked in the trades for the City of Akron before his retirement. Tom was always supportive and involved with family, spending many years at family reunions and the ensuing hayrides and bonfires. Tom was a devoted husband to Joy Barron for 15 years at the time of her passing in 2017. He was an active member of the Akron First Assembly of God. Besides his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, W. Reid Steinmetz. He is survived by brother, Robert (Judy) Steinmetz; sisters, Maedeleon Steinmetz and Loretta (David) Bryant; sister-in-law, Hazel Steinmetz; as well as many nephews, nieces and special friend, Joyce Miller. Tom was a very kind and loving person. To honor Tom and his loved ones, please wear your masks. A private family burial has taken place at Hillside Memorial Park and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to Akron First Assembly of God, 1175 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313. Please keep the entire Steinmetz family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com