WADSWORTH -- Thomas "Tom" Charles Polomsky, 80, of Wadsworth, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born in December 1939 in Chardon, Ohio. He was the son of Charles and Irene (nee Rutkowski) Polomsky. He attended all twelve years of his schooling in Burton, Ohio where he was a scholar and athlete. Upon graduation, he attended The Ohio State University, where he was a walk on for the freshman football team. He played under Coach Woody Hayes. He served six years in the National Guard. He married Judy Bell in June 1965 and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. He was employed by Johnson Rubber Company in Middlefield, Ohio until 1981 when he went to work for Akrochem Corporation until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wadsworth, Ohio, and St. Stanislaus in Cleveland, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was a fanatic Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; son, David (Monica); daughters, Lisa VonDach and Carla Mack; granddaughters, Summer Mack, Malia Mack and Olivia Polomsky; he is also survived by sister, Patricia (John) Taylor; sister-in-law, Nancy Polomsky-Peterkort; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery is to follow. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Donations may be made to the Wadsworth Salvation Army or the Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Rd., Trappist, KY 40051. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







