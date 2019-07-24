Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
146 High St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
146 High St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fixler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Clayton Fixler


1921 - 2019
Send Flowers
Thomas Clayton Fixler Obituary
Thomas Clayton Fixler

WADSWORTH -- Thomas Clayton Fixler, 97, a life long resident of Wadsworth passed away Friday, July, 19, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, where Tom was a lifelong member, 146 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the service from 10 to 11a.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.