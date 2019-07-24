|
Thomas Clayton Fixler
WADSWORTH -- Thomas Clayton Fixler, 97, a life long resident of Wadsworth passed away Friday, July, 19, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, where Tom was a lifelong member, 146 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the service from 10 to 11a.m.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019