Thomas D. McConnell, 70, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Tom was born March 26, 1949 in Mingo Junction, Ohio, the son of the late Yola (Torrieri) and David McConnell. Tom was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration. Upon graduation from OSU, Tom entered the Army as a First Lieutenant and was assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas as a hospital administrator. Tom left the Army in 1975 and worked at several hospitals before joining The Hunter Group as a consultant. Tom was an avid golfer. He was proud to say he had played every golf course in northeast Ohio. Where ever he travelled he always had his golf clubs. In fact, Good Park Golf Course is where he met his wife, Vicki. He then proposed to Vicki on a golf course and they were married on a golf course in Hawaii. Tom was active in the Sarasota Manatee Ohio State University Alumni Club. He used his financial background to make sure students attending Ohio State University from Sarasota and Manatee Counties had substantial scholarships. He was also on the committee for the annual golf outing scholarship fund raiser. Tom leaves behind his wife, Vicki; son, Sean (Melissa); his stepson, Matthew (Anna) Reedy; sisters, Elaine (Bill) Ramsey and Natalie (Mike) Linn; a niece and several nephews. Due to the Coronavirus limitations, no memorial is scheduled and a private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to The Ohio State University, College of Public Health Scholarship Fund. 150 Cunz Hall, 1841 Neil Ave., Columbus OH 43210. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
