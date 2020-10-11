After a 33 year battle with MS, Thomas D. Perrine, 68, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on July 15, 1952 to Louis and Dorothy Perrine. He graduated from Coventry High School in 1970 and attended Akron University. As a Sales Manager, Tom worked for Montgomery Ward, Homelite, Marting Realty in 1977 and Jackie Lee's Bowling Alley. Tom was known for his very unique sense of humor. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church since 2000. He enjoyed bowling prior to his MS slowing him down, but still always an avid Ohio sports fan. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carol; son, David (Amanda) Perrine; stepson, Jeffrey Tabak of Elgin, Illinois; grandchildren, Marissa and Madison; step-grandchildren, Sarah, Angela, and Jaden; and Theresa Scaffidi who assisted with Tom's care. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis, 3838 Massillon Rd., # 360, Uniontown, OH 44685, in memory of Tom. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories may be shared with Tom's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes