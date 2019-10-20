|
Thomas D. Wright, 84, passed away October 12, 2019, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Tom was born in Kirkconnel, Scotland on July 2, 1935. In 1947, after overcoming the difficulties of living in Scotland during WWII, his family immigrated to the United States, moving to Akron. Tom attended Clinton High School, and graduated from East High School in 1952. He became a U.S. citizen and enrolled at The University of Akron, but interrupted his studies to join the U.S. Army, where he served proudly and honorably for three years from 1955-58 as a Supply Core officer, stationed in Thule, Greenland during a portion of that time. Tom returned to The University of Akron to finish his degree in Business Administration, and was an active member of Theta Chi fraternity. He maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his education. After graduation, Tom began working at the Sohio Corporation, and he married his first wife, Rosemary. Tom and two of his good friends, Tony and Bob, decided to make a big change and in 1966 they moved their families to South Florida. Tom became a teacher, obtained his Master's degree in Education and then became an Assistant High School Principal. After retiring from the school system, Tom became a financial services representative with AL Williams Company, and then Primerica. Tom loved the outdoors; especially, fishing, boating, and golfing. Tom was very active in his church, and knew Jesus Christ as his Savior. The family moved back to the Akron area in 1982. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Mary Wright; sister, Hannah; second wife, Sally Smith; and his beloved son, Douglas. Tom is survived by his daughter, Alison (Thomas) McCarty; son, Andrew; granddaughters, Grace and Eve McCarty; first wife, Rosemary; and many extended family still living in the U.S. and Great Britain. In his final time here on earth, Alzheimer's disease robbed Tom of the memory of his life, and the joy and laughter he experienced. Now that he is cruising on the crystal blue waters of Heaven's ocean, we know that he once again remembers us and how much we love him. Cast out your line, the fish will be biting. A brief memorial service will take place 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019