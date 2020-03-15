|
Thomas Edward Dannemiller, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 10th, 2020. He was born in Akron. As a lifelong Akron resident he attended St. Sebastian Grade School, St. Vincent High School and John Carroll University. He was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Parish. Tom served in the U.S. Navy and was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Tom loved sports, playing, talking about and watching, especially his beloved St. V Irish, John Carroll Blue Streaks, Browns, Cavs and Indians. During the Korean War, he was a member of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet Basketball Team. He enjoyed talking about sports, watching games on TV and attending games, having been a season ticket holder for the Browns, Cavs and Indians. He was able to attend games up until very recently thanks to his son-in-law, Steve and nephew, Billy. Most conversations with Tom about subjects unrelated to sports would eventually turn into a conversation about sports bringing a smile to his face. An avid golfer, Tom won many tournaments during his younger years and loved reliving the time he made a hole-in-one while a member at the Silver Lake Country Club. He earned the nickname "Doc" for the way he helped teach friends the game of golf. Loving father of six children...Lawrence (Kathy) of Houston, TX, Rosemarie (Steve) Smoral of Chagrin Falls, Thomas Jr. of Key Biscayne, FL, favorite son, Jerome, Mary Kathryn of Greensboro, NC and Linda of Napa, CA; four grandchildren, Patrick and Matthew Smoral, Lauren and Elyse Evelyn Dannemiller. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Frances; his beautiful, loving wife of 47 years, Evelyn; his son, Jere; brothers, William (WWII) and Frederick and sister, Mary Frances Jarrold. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Rogers (Santa Fe, Mexico) and brothers, J. Lawrence (and wife Maggie - Grand Haven, MI) and Edward (Santa Barbara, CA). Tom began his career as an insurance broker in 1957. He was past President of the Akron Association of Insurance Advisors and recipient of many sales awards during his long career. Active in the community, Tom served on the Board of John Carroll University, St. Vincent-St. Mary and CYO. He was the first President of the Elms Association for the Mentally Handicapped and served as Exalted Ruler of Cuyahoga Falls-Akron-Barberton Elks Club #1913. His family remembers him as a loving father, continually displaying unfailing love to each of them. Dad's loving-and-caring-way was most apparent in his never ceasing love and compassion for his Down Syndrome son and very special buddy, Jere. The family extends special thanks to Dad's caregiver for the past few years, Mandy, to the staff at the Akron General Medical Center, Medina Hospital and Hospice of Visiting Nurse, The Village of St. Edward and his loving friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any desired memorials be made to ARC of Summit and Portage Counties, United Disabilities Service, St. Sebastian Church or Hospice of Visiting Nurse. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020