Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DeMali
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas DeMali


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas DeMali Obituary
THomas A. DeMali , 76, of Mogadore, Ohio, passed away on November 3, 2019 at his home. He was born to the late Peter and Mary Cutlip DeMali on September 2, 1943 in Akron, Ohio. He was retired from the B.F. Goodrich Company and served in our country's military. A doting and tenderhearted husband, father, and grandfather, Tom enjoyed fishing, gardening, time spent with family, and visiting with friends. Tom's memory will live on through those who survive; his wife, Linda DeMali; daughter, Kathy (Marc) Buckler of Wisconsin; sons, Tom (Lisa) DeMali, Jr., David DeMali both of Ellet; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whom he loved and treasured; and sisters, Bonnie (Steve) Lueptow of Tallmadge, Judy (Don) Silvio of Chicago, Janice (Sam) Hayden of Ellet, and Debbie (Jim) Trout of Suffield. Family and friends will be welcome for visitation, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Pastor Gary Smith, Celebrant will be officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -