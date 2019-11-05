|
THomas A. DeMali , 76, of Mogadore, Ohio, passed away on November 3, 2019 at his home. He was born to the late Peter and Mary Cutlip DeMali on September 2, 1943 in Akron, Ohio. He was retired from the B.F. Goodrich Company and served in our country's military. A doting and tenderhearted husband, father, and grandfather, Tom enjoyed fishing, gardening, time spent with family, and visiting with friends. Tom's memory will live on through those who survive; his wife, Linda DeMali; daughter, Kathy (Marc) Buckler of Wisconsin; sons, Tom (Lisa) DeMali, Jr., David DeMali both of Ellet; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whom he loved and treasured; and sisters, Bonnie (Steve) Lueptow of Tallmadge, Judy (Don) Silvio of Chicago, Janice (Sam) Hayden of Ellet, and Debbie (Jim) Trout of Suffield. Family and friends will be welcome for visitation, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Pastor Gary Smith, Celebrant will be officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019