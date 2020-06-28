We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Thomas Donald Crittendon, Jr. "Critter", age 38, passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1982 in Eustis, Florida. Tom was a graduate of East High School, Class of 2000. Tom joined the United States Army serving two tours of duty in Iraq and was an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran. Tom was a decorated soldier receiving the Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2nd Award), Driver Mechanic Badge, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medical. Tom will be remembered for his kindness to everyone he met, his infectious laugh and his love of Buffalo nickels. Tom will be missed and loved always. Our tears are endless, just like the many memories of wonderful times with him. Tom is preceded in death by Thomas Donald Crittendon, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Tiffani; his mother, Barbara Jean Tibbs (John); sister, Kelly Crittendon-Isles (Satairia); step-brother, Tyler Tibbs; step-sister, Katie Tibbs; father-in-law, Joe Fugo and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and staff at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General SICU for the compassionate care given to Tom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God. Matthew 5:9
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.