Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Thomas Douglas Snyder

Thomas Douglas Snyder Obituary
Thomas Douglas Snyder

Tom Snyder, 48, of Akron, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born in Akron on September 18, 1970.

He was raised in Akron, a Kenmore High School graduate and a proud graduate of The Ohio State University where he received his degree in Marketing in 1992. Tom was a devoted son, uncle, brother, friend and colleague. He spent the majority of his career in the tire, composite and chemical industry with Goodyear, Michelin North America, Myers and Shin-Etsu.

Tom was a giving friend and will be remembered for his kind and caring heart. Tom enjoyed everything sports, from his love of the Buckeyes to the Cleveland Indians. Spending time with colleagues and lifelong friends was always important to him. Spending time with family, both close and extended was very special to Tom as he was cherished by those around him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Duke; and is loved and survived by his mother, Juanita Duke; father, Douglas Snyder; brother, Greg (Carrie) Snyder; sister, Terrill (Gregg) Mervis; nieces and nephews, Isabella, Maxwell, Collin and Gracie; aunts and uncles, Linda and Joe Boles, Carroll Boles and many loving cousins.

A Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the "Tom and Juanita Duke Endowed Scholarship in Public Relations," c/o Kent State University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 5190, Kent, Ohio 44242-0001.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
