Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Douglas Snyder Obituary
Thomas Douglas Snyder

Tom Snyder, 48, of Akron, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the "Tom and Juanita Duke Endowed Scholarship in Public Relations", c/o Kent State University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 5190, Kent, Ohio 44242-0001. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
