Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map

Thomas E. Brandt


1942 - 2020
Thomas E. Brandt Obituary
Thomas E. "Tom" Brandt, 77, of N. Canton OH, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born to parents, Edward and Evelyn Brandt in Cleveland, OH on May 8, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathy Scheel. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Marilyn, of 30 years; children, Jennifer (Dennis) Spohn, Jason (Amy) Brandt, Erica (Brian) Wuebker, and Missy (Jeff) House; grandchildren, Dennis Jr., (Mary), Jonathan (Mariesa), Michael, Madison (Jacob), Joseph, Tyler, Travis, Joseph, Jordon (Carly), Anna, Margot and Jack; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Brandt, Pete (Sandy) Brandt and David (Cindy) Brandt; and several other family members and friends. Tom spent his career working for the Church Agency, retiring as CEO after 32 years of service. He was past president of Summit County Agents Association, past district trustee of the state of Ohio Independent Agents Association, past president of the Portage Lakes Rotary Club and Port Summit Rotary, past president of the North Akron Chamber of Commerce, past president of the South East Board of Trade, and donated his time to many of his favorite charities including Victim Assistance and Furnace Street Mission, Camp Quality, and Open M. He was very passionate about fishing and would fish all year long. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Tom's name to: Port Summit Rotary, P.O. Box 383, Mogadore, OH 44260. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, from 4-6 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 6 p.m. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
