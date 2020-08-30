Thomas E. Friedman, 85, of Uniontown, Ohio passed away peacefully, August 26, 2020 while in his home, surrounded by his family, good friend, Paul Woods, good friends, as well as neighbors, Tom and Shirley Kurtz, and Pastor David Conrad. He was born in Akron, Ohio, May 25, 1935 to Nicholas J. Friedman and Marie A. Metz Friedman. Together with his parents, preceding Tom in death is his son, Jeffrey Friedman; brother, Nicholas Friedman, Jr.; sisters, Esther Hughes, Ruth Stone, Elsie Oliver, and Deloris Mickley. Tom will be missed by those who survive; his wife of 66 years, Carol Friedman of Uniontown; daughter, Sandy (Jeff) Harris of Uniontown; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; friends, Pastor Dwayne Ray and wife Kathy, Ted and Mavine Thorn, Rich Nisley, Gary Smith, Jim Shelton, and many more. After 42 years of service, working as a paint and latex operator, Tom retired from General Tire. He enjoyed days spent with his family and the peacefulness of his home (especially being outside, tending to his yard and garden). He also enjoyed his times at church, the friendships he made there, as well as, the men's group meetings. In keeping with Tom's wishes, cremation will take place. A Graveside Service will be held at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Hecker-Patron Funeral Home has been entrusted with Tom's care and assisting his family during this difficult time. To share your prayers, memories, and sympathies, you may do so by visiting: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com