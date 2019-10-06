Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Mogadore VFW Post 8487
383 Randolph Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Harrison


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Harrison Obituary
Thomas E. Harrison Thomas E. Harrison, 76, of Akron, Ohio passed away September 25, 2019 at Summa City Hospital following a devastating 16 day illness. He was born March 17, 1943 in Akron, the son of the late Kenneth and Jeanne Harrison. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After working for five years at Goodyear, he joined the Akron Police Department. He was awarded "Policeman of the Year" in 1989 with his partner, Gary Lucas. Thomas retired with 25 years of service as a detective in 1995. He then went to his second love, umpiring baseball, from Little League to high school and Roy Hobbs, until 2013. He loved golfing, fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family and dear friends. RIP our "Hero". In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by three brothers and grandson, Adam. Thomas is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Harrison; children, Dawn Veree Marshall, Terri (Ken) Masich, Jennifer Harrison, and Thomas K. (Nicole) Harrison; grandchildren, Aaron, Jacob, Andrew (Aurora), Tommy, Harrison, Wesley, Aiden, and Hailey; great grandchildren, Serenity, Bailey, Jordan, MacKenzie, Titus, and Elaina. A celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Mogadore Post 8487 (383 Randolph Road). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now