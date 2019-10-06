|
Thomas E. Harrison Thomas E. Harrison, 76, of Akron, Ohio passed away September 25, 2019 at Summa City Hospital following a devastating 16 day illness. He was born March 17, 1943 in Akron, the son of the late Kenneth and Jeanne Harrison. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After working for five years at Goodyear, he joined the Akron Police Department. He was awarded "Policeman of the Year" in 1989 with his partner, Gary Lucas. Thomas retired with 25 years of service as a detective in 1995. He then went to his second love, umpiring baseball, from Little League to high school and Roy Hobbs, until 2013. He loved golfing, fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family and dear friends. RIP our "Hero". In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by three brothers and grandson, Adam. Thomas is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Harrison; children, Dawn Veree Marshall, Terri (Ken) Masich, Jennifer Harrison, and Thomas K. (Nicole) Harrison; grandchildren, Aaron, Jacob, Andrew (Aurora), Tommy, Harrison, Wesley, Aiden, and Hailey; great grandchildren, Serenity, Bailey, Jordan, MacKenzie, Titus, and Elaina. A celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Mogadore Post 8487 (383 Randolph Road). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019