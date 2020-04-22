Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS McCANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. McCANNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS E. McCANNON Obituary
Thomas E. McCannon, age 65, of Sagamore Hills passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gabriella (nee Aglioti) McCannon; loving father of Charles, Mary, Stephen, Michael and George McCannon; cherished son of Gladys (nee Rantala) and the late George McCannon; dear brother of Sandra Larry and uncle of Elisha (Chris) Jordan, Anthony (Lisa) Aglioti, and David Aglioti. Tom earned his Bachelor's degree from Cleveland State University before earning his Master's of Science and PhD in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. He worked an Electrical Engineer for Lockheed Martin Defense Systems until his retirement. Mass of Christian Burial and interment at All Saints Cemetery are being held privately. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, OH www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -