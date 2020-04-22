|
Thomas E. McCannon, age 65, of Sagamore Hills passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gabriella (nee Aglioti) McCannon; loving father of Charles, Mary, Stephen, Michael and George McCannon; cherished son of Gladys (nee Rantala) and the late George McCannon; dear brother of Sandra Larry and uncle of Elisha (Chris) Jordan, Anthony (Lisa) Aglioti, and David Aglioti. Tom earned his Bachelor's degree from Cleveland State University before earning his Master's of Science and PhD in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. He worked an Electrical Engineer for Lockheed Martin Defense Systems until his retirement. Mass of Christian Burial and interment at All Saints Cemetery are being held privately. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, OH www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020