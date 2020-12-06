1/1
Thomas E. Snodgrass
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Snodgrass, age 62 of Akron, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born August 24, 1958, in Akron, Ohio, to parents, Lewis Franklin and Catherine Margaret (Schrader) Snodgrass. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. He enjoyed the outdoors, had a kind heart towards animals, and was quite the artist. He also liked to cook. Tom will be dearly missed by his mother, Catherine Snodgrass, his brothers Lewis J. (Marilyn) Snodgrass and Daniel (Cheryl) Snodgrass. He was preceded in death by his father. Tom's wishes for cremation are being honored. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved