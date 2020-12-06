Thomas E. Snodgrass, age 62 of Akron, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born August 24, 1958, in Akron, Ohio, to parents, Lewis Franklin and Catherine Margaret (Schrader) Snodgrass. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. He enjoyed the outdoors, had a kind heart towards animals, and was quite the artist. He also liked to cook. Tom will be dearly missed by his mother, Catherine Snodgrass, his brothers Lewis J. (Marilyn) Snodgrass and Daniel (Cheryl) Snodgrass. He was preceded in death by his father. Tom's wishes for cremation are being honored. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
