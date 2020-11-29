Thomas C. Eakin, age 86 of Aurora, OH. Beloved husband of Brenda Eakin (nee Andrews); loving father of Tom Eakin (Mary Ellen) of Cleveland, OH and the late Scott Eakin; dear brother of Bill Eakin (Ceil) of Moreland Hills, OH and the late Diane Lewis; dear uncle of Linda Nellis, Jeff Lewis and Peter Lewis; son of the late Fredrick and Beatrice (nee Capper). Tom was known for his enthusiasm and great smile. He loved meeting new people, golfing with friends, and telling interesting stories, all of which were true. He enjoyed speaking to service clubs and historical societies about his many adventures with the game of baseball. He had the luck of the Irish and used it well. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to the American Diabetes Association
, 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131. A private family memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27 at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland. Interment, Lake View Cemetery. Friends may view the service virtually via live stream and for additional information, complete obituary and guestbook, by logging online to www.Brown-Forward.com/obituary/Thomas-Eakin
. www.Brown-Forward.com BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE, 216-752-1200