1/1
Thomas Eakin
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Eakin, age 86 of Aurora, OH. Beloved husband of Brenda Eakin (nee Andrews); loving father of Tom Eakin (Mary Ellen) of Cleveland, OH and the late Scott Eakin; dear brother of Bill Eakin (Ceil) of Moreland Hills, OH and the late Diane Lewis; dear uncle of Linda Nellis, Jeff Lewis and Peter Lewis; son of the late Fredrick and Beatrice (nee Capper). Tom was known for his enthusiasm and great smile. He loved meeting new people, golfing with friends, and telling interesting stories, all of which were true. He enjoyed speaking to service clubs and historical societies about his many adventures with the game of baseball. He had the luck of the Irish and used it well. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131. A private family memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27 at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland. Interment, Lake View Cemetery. Friends may view the service virtually via live stream and for additional information, complete obituary and guestbook, by logging online to www.Brown-Forward.com/obituary/Thomas-Eakin. www.Brown-Forward.com BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE, 216-752-1200



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland
Funeral services provided by
BROWN FORWARD INC
17022 CHAGRIN BLVD
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
(216) 752-1200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 27, 2020
I enjoyed working with Tom on his sports calendars at Evans Printing.
Gretchen
November 24, 2020
I liked him the first time I met him.
What a storyteller and full of life!!
My sympathy to his family.
Ann(formerly Henry) Smith
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dale L Duerr
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved