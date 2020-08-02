Thomas Earl "Tom" McCaslin, age 78, fell asleep peacefully in death surrounded by family Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a 13 year battle with the ravages of Parkinson's Disease. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, minister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Tom was born in Lakewood, Ohio, on July 16, 1942, but his parents moved the family to Riverdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, when he was 2 years old. There he lived until age 35 when he moved his family to Stow, Ohio in 1978 which he called home for the rest of his life. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at age 17 in Chicago. He dedicated himself to serving the spiritual needs of others even becoming an elder in his congregation when he was just 20 years old. He served as the Presiding Overseer and the Coordinator of the Body of Elders in Dolton, Illinois, for one year and then 37 years in Stow. Tom was an excellent teacher and when he was 21 began giving sermons at his local congregation and then even before thousands at large annual conventions and assemblies of Jehovah's Witnesses. His service as a public speaker spanned over 50 years and was always done as a voluntary gift in behalf of others. He assisted in many Kingdom Hall and Assembly Hall building projects and was at various times in charge of volunteer service, public relations, news service and the attendant department. His love for Jehovah God motivated him to share the truth of the Bible with many through the door-to-door ministry and conducting personal Bible studies with many who were also moved to dedicate their lives to serving God. For over 60 years he never missed a month, let alone a week, teaching others about the Bible. Even when confined to home in Hospice care he would share the Bible's hope for the future with his Hospice nurses. He comforted others, and was himself comforted, by the Bible's promise of the resurrection of the dead and the hope of eternal life in a paradise Earth. Tom married his childhood sweetheart Pam on September 16, 1961, and he remained faithfully devoted to her for just shy of 59 years. Tom and Pam both found joy in the ministry together, making it a main priority in their lives. Additionally, they found great joy in raising their children and loved the outdoors, camping all over the United States and Canada with them. Eventually they traveled throughout the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe as well. Tom was a valued employee of the Sherwin-Williams Company for 47 years starting out in Chicago as a lab technician and then a chemist for 15 years before moving into sales, ultimately becoming the Director of Sales and Marketing here in Ohio for the aerosol packaging division of Sherwin-Williams. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Violet (nee Ducat) McCaslin; his wife's parents, Dorothy and William Zesch; an infant son, Joel Thomas; his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (nee Duda) McCaslin; and his wife's brother, Robert Zesch. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; his children, Lisa (James) Salerno, Tara Tipton, and Shaun (Natalie) McCaslin; his grandchildren, Marina (Scott) Wenning, Cade Thomas, Aryn Rose, Liam Shaun and Eden Lily McCaslin. His siblings also survive, John Paul (Beverly) McCaslin and Carol Murphy and his wife's sister, Judy (Paul) Gragg; his wife's sister-in-law, Irene Zesch; and eight nieces and nephews and our supportive friends. A special thank you to the Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care and his compassionate hospice nurse, Dainah Kent, and his kind and gentle aides, Megan and Amanda. A Memorial Service will be held by ZOOM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST, please contact the family or Stow Kingdom Hall at 330-688-0076 for the link to be included in the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.