Thomas "Red" Edward Gosser, Jr. 102, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away July 17, 2020. Born in Zanesville, OH on June 1, 1918 to Cora Mae and Thomas E. Gosser, Sr. and later moved to the Akron area. On November 15, 1940 he married his wife of 74 years, Helen, who preceded him in death in 2014. They lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1951 and were founding members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. He retired from the Teamsters in 1983 and was Secretary Treasurer for Local 24 for many years. Before that, he drove a truck for 3C Highway. He was in the 3C's (Civilian Conversation Corps) where he helped fight forest fires and plant trees. He was also a cook. He was a veteran of WW II and served in the Army stationed in the Philippine Islands. He was there when they gained their Independence. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 10 sibling. He is survived by son, Jeff (Ann) Gosser; daughter, Diane (Gary) Canter; grandchildren, Tera and Amy Canter; great-grandchildren, Noah and Isabelle Oyler; and sister, Lucille Worrell; special friends, Andy Kariotis and Kathy Gearhart. We would like to thank the Home Hospice of Team of Western Reserve Hospital. A private service for immediate family was held at Oakwood Cemetery.