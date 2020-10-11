STOW -- Thomas Edward Hopton peacefully passed on, October 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tom was born on October 22, 1940 to Virginia Sloan Hopton and Edward John Hopton in Ashland, Kentucky and grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. Tom was deeply loved by his wife, Shirley Hopton of Stow; daughters, Kay (Rob) Baker of Stow and Alice (Scott) Rickel of Charlotte, NC; grandsons, Jared and Owen Baker, and Jason, John, and Will Rickel; siblings, Ann Hopton and Buss Hopton of Nashville, John (Carol) Hopton of Slidell, LA; sisters-in-law, Joan Zeeb-Roman and Mary Jean (Doug) Theaker; nieces and nephews, Alyssa and Lindsey Hopton of Slidell, Brian (Samantha) Hopton of Nashville, Tricia (Steve) Sadler of Wapakoneta, and many other family members and friends. Tom was a longtime resident of Stow, Ohio. After his graduation from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, he worked as a chemical engineer for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 40+ years. He was a beloved member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Cuyahoga Falls, dedicated to serving others through "Soup's On", leading Bible studies and book clubs, working as a Eucharistic Minister, singing in the choir, leading the congregation as a vestry member, and bringing a cheerful presence to every gathering. He was a man of devoted prayer, who loved church liturgy, scripture, and music. Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and band concerts and spending time with his family. He had an adventurous spirit and was an avid reader. He loved animals and nature and was an advocate for conservation. Tom was a gentle, kind man, faithful and supportive of his family and many others. He was humble and wise, dependable, and loyal, always putting the needs of others before his own. A private family service will be held to celebrate Tom's life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Cuyahoga Falls and a larger memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to honor Tom's life can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Cuyahoga Falls or the charity of your choice
