Thomas Edward Lindas, 78, of Akron, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Western Reserve Hospital. He was born in Kenosha, WI on July 3, 1942 to the late Edward and Beatrice Lindas. Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, after which he pursued a long, successful career as a Global Engineer at Goodyear International. A lifelong world traveler, he lived in Paris, Brussels and Northern Ireland and visited every continent except for Australia and Antarctica. In addition to being a world explorer, Tom was an avid reader, a profound thinker and possessed a passion for life and family. He exercised six days a week and made it a point to stay in excellent holistic health, all while enjoying global cuisine and fine wine. He was a collector of antiquities, Don Drumm, first edition books, vinyl jazz, and art from his travels. He will also be remembered for his admirable, intense intellect of history, politics, world culture and academia. He will be deeply missed beyond measure and never forgotten. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonita Ann Lindas, who passed away on October 25, 2019. He leaves an immeasurable loss with his children, Stephe Lindas, Jennifer Campbell (Gord Fehr) and Pamela (Brad) Courrier; grandchildren, Epiphany Anne (Michael) Pietzcker and Collin Courrier; great grandchildren, Addalyn, Alexis and Ava Pietzcker; his sister, Audrey Herman and brother, Jerry Lindas; as well as many lifelong friends, all whom admired and looked to him as being the original superhero. His legacy lives on in them. In honoring his wishes, Tom will be cremated and there will be no services. The Billow Funeral Homes Fairlawn Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
