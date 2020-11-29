1/2
Thomas Edward Lindas
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Edward Lindas, 78, of Akron, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Western Reserve Hospital. He was born in Kenosha, WI on July 3, 1942 to the late Edward and Beatrice Lindas. Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, after which he pursued a long, successful career as a Global Engineer at Goodyear International. A lifelong world traveler, he lived in Paris, Brussels and Northern Ireland and visited every continent except for Australia and Antarctica. In addition to being a world explorer, Tom was an avid reader, a profound thinker and possessed a passion for life and family. He exercised six days a week and made it a point to stay in excellent holistic health, all while enjoying global cuisine and fine wine. He was a collector of antiquities, Don Drumm, first edition books, vinyl jazz, and art from his travels. He will also be remembered for his admirable, intense intellect of history, politics, world culture and academia. He will be deeply missed beyond measure and never forgotten. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonita Ann Lindas, who passed away on October 25, 2019. He leaves an immeasurable loss with his children, Stephe Lindas, Jennifer Campbell (Gord Fehr) and Pamela (Brad) Courrier; grandchildren, Epiphany Anne (Michael) Pietzcker and Collin Courrier; great grandchildren, Addalyn, Alexis and Ava Pietzcker; his sister, Audrey Herman and brother, Jerry Lindas; as well as many lifelong friends, all whom admired and looked to him as being the original superhero. His legacy lives on in them. In honoring his wishes, Tom will be cremated and there will be no services. The Billow Funeral Homes Fairlawn Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3500 Embassy Pkwy. #150 Fairlawn, OH 44333. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved