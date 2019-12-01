Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Thomas "Tom" Edward Petit, 67, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born in Barberton and was a graduate of Barberton High School. He was a plumber by trade and was a member of the Local and National Plumber and Pipefitters Union. Tom loved to fish, hunt and golf. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. and Helen Petit-Walter (nee Thesing) and brother, Raymond Petit, Tom is survived by his children, Stacy Maples of Jacksonville, Florida, John (Barbara) Petit of St. Augustine, Florida and Scott Petit of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen (Phil) Kamlowsky, Edward Jr. (Carol) Petit, Therese Keller, Helen (Dennis) Carr, Denis (Patty) Petit, James (Linda) Petit, Kevin (Pat) Petit, John (Tracie Goetz) Petit, Anthony (Heather) Petit and Patrick (Missy) Petit; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, with Deacon Phil Kamlowsky officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
