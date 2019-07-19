Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Crown Hill Burial Park
3966 Warren Sharon Road
Vienna, OH
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Crown Hill Burial Park
3966 Warren Sharon Road
Vienna, OH
Thomas Eugene Pennell


1938 - 2019
Thomas Eugene Pennell

Thomas Eugene Pennell , 81 of Canal Fulton passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Thomas was born January 6, 1938 in Warren, Ohio to the late Robert Mathias and Mary

Pauline (Stoferia) Pennell and had been a Canal Fulton area resident for the past 32 years. He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, served four years as a MP with the 793rd Army, Company C in Germany and worked as a security specialist at Goodyear for 32 years. At 16, he gave his heart to the Lord at a Youth For Christ Rally, worked as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army and was well known in the Amish community as a friend and helper.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by brother, Orrin; sister,

Annabelle; nephew, George; niece, Robin and nephew, Maurice. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jane (Bennett) Pennell; sister, Shirley (Dennis) Kennedy; brothers, David (Sarah) Pennell and Jack (Virginia) Pennell; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services with military honors will be hald MONDAY, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio. Friends may call SUNDAY 5 - 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton, Ohio. and Monday after 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions are being accepted in the name of the Sam Hershberger family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019
